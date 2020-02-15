Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Centene by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,500 shares of company stock worth $11,648,920. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

Shares of CNC opened at $64.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.29. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $68.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

