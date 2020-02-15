Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 9,764 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 198.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 488,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after buying an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of PCEF stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $21.71 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.1482 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. This is a boost from Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

