Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 2,386 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,612,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,331 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in CyrusOne by 3.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,857,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,032,000 after purchasing an additional 88,428 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CyrusOne by 22.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,330,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,648,000 after purchasing an additional 240,681 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 695,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 28.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 435,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,438,000 after purchasing an additional 96,405 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CONE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.34.

In related news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,456 shares of company stock worth $7,900,195 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $67.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.47, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.80 and a 200 day moving average of $67.92.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

