Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at $395,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 316,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after buying an additional 81,469 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 113,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $63.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.53. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $63.20.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

