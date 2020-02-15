SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,730 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudent Investors Network bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,924,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,801,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,994,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 183.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after buying an additional 110,037 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,168,000.

SPYD opened at $39.52 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.22.

