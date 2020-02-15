KAR Auction Services Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,069 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,712% compared to the typical volume of 59 call options.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.21.
Shares of KAR stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $28.61.
KAR Auction Services Company Profile
KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.
