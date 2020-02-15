KAR Auction Services Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,069 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,712% compared to the typical volume of 59 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.21.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $28.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth $1,718,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 285.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 244,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 181,126 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4,853.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,465,000 after acquiring an additional 577,309 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 263.3% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 54,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 39,139 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 173,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 122,172 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

