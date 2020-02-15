Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $312,000 in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth $223,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 43.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 160.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOF opened at $64.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.04.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KOF. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

