Advisory Services Network LLC Has $323,000 Position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 537.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $354,000.

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $30.50 on Friday. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.