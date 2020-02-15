Traders Purchase High Volume of Yelp Put Options (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,469 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 813% compared to the average daily volume of 599 put options.

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $700,782.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 213.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,318 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38. Yelp has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $268.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

