Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 156,133 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,527,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156,133 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $101,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WNS by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,771,000 after purchasing an additional 139,039 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after buying an additional 20,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of WNS by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. WNS has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $75.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.85.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.59 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 13.13%. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WNS. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on WNS from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

