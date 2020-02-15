Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Stock Position Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,664,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 446,430 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.83% of Mdu Resources Group worth $108,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 1,598.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in Mdu Resources Group by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mdu Resources Group in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of Mdu Resources Group stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $31.92.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.11%.

Mdu Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

