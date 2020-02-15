Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 205,521 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.76% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $127,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

CHKP opened at $117.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.87. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $105.13 and a twelve month high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.71.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

