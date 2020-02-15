Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,328,749 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,089,355 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328,749 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $138,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,829,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,334 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,403,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $823,703,000 after acquiring an additional 317,246 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $726,936,000 after acquiring an additional 951,833 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,419,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $603,496,000 after purchasing an additional 228,250 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average is $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.