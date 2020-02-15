Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 159,530 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 159,530 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $144,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $340.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.00 and a 200 day moving average of $288.22. The company has a market cap of $333.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $215.93 and a 12 month high of $341.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

