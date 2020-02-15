Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,901,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 362,947 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $147,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,332,000 after buying an additional 37,148 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Bruker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 513,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,174,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 360,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,815,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 3.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 330,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS boosted its holdings in Bruker by 38.1% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 308,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bruker in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Bruker in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bruker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

Shares of BRKR opened at $50.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

