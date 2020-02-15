Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $150.57 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,170,827 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49,815 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.77% of Cadence Design Systems worth $150,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 204.2% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 18,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,973,000 after acquiring an additional 42,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 505,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $240,784.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 296,137 shares in the company, valued at $19,681,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $3,441,500.00. Insiders have sold 353,949 shares of company stock worth $25,290,546 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Benchmark started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.02. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.68.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.