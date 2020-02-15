Insider Selling: Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) CFO Sells 16,229 Shares of Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total value of $1,546,136.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,308,923.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven M. Burdick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

On Thursday, February 6th, Steven M. Burdick sold 23,143 shares of Tetra Tech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $2,138,413.20.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.25 and a 52 week high of $99.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 62.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.