Andrew Lustgarten Sells 5,349 Shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Stock

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) President Andrew Lustgarten sold 5,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.92, for a total value of $1,620,319.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MSG opened at $307.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $298.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Madison Square Garden Co has a 12-month low of $247.57 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Co will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSG shares. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,473,000 after purchasing an additional 80,714 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Madison Square Garden by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

