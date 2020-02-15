Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) CEO Dan L. Batrack Sells 17,512 Shares

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 17,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $1,670,995.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,502,814.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dan L. Batrack also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

On Thursday, February 6th, Dan L. Batrack sold 24,671 shares of Tetra Tech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $2,280,093.82.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $98.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.16 and its 200 day moving average is $85.49. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.25 and a 52 week high of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $33,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.