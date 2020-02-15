Marc Benioff Sells 10,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $1,891,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $1,881,100.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.44, for a total transaction of $1,864,400.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,600.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $1,845,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,828,500.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total transaction of $1,805,800.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.27, for a total transaction of $1,832,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $1,846,300.00.

On Thursday, January 16th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $1,819,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total value of $1,827,900.00.

NYSE:CRM opened at $189.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $167.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $192.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.13.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,996 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,925 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

