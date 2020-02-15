Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) Senior Officer Sells C$1,935,000.00 in Stock

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) Senior Officer Robin E.A. Lampard sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total transaction of C$1,935,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,292 shares in the company, valued at C$1,173,556.

Robin E.A. Lampard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Robin E.A. Lampard sold 20,000 shares of Norbord stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.00, for a total transaction of C$700,000.00.

Shares of TSE OSB opened at C$44.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.54. Norbord Inc has a 52-week low of C$26.31 and a 52-week high of C$44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -87.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Norbord’s payout ratio is -205.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norbord from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Norbord from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Norbord in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

