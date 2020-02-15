Kenneth Duda Sells 10,876 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total value of $2,527,256.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,459.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.04, for a total value of $2,262,226.96.
  • On Tuesday, December 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total value of $2,094,391.32.

ANET stock opened at $223.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.05. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $173.31 and a twelve month high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,307.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 24,246 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 18,979 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 186,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,889,000 after buying an additional 126,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 997,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,880,000 after acquiring an additional 67,551 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.08.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

