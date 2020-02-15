Chris Akhavan Sells 379,932 Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Stock

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) SVP Chris Akhavan sold 379,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $2,606,333.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 120,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,835.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GLUU opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63. Glu Mobile Inc. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Glu Mobile’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLUU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Glu Mobile from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 40.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 35,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,010,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

