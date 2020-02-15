Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Major Shareholder Capitalg Lp Sells 282,589 Shares

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 282,589 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $18,453,061.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Capitalg Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $54,403,726.83.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $15,411,192.60.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $798,418.78.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Capitalg Lp sold 330,027 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $20,257,057.26.

On Monday, January 6th, Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Capitalg Lp sold 371,081 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $18,650,531.06.

On Monday, December 30th, Capitalg Lp sold 555,822 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $27,841,123.98.

On Thursday, December 26th, Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84.

On Monday, December 9th, Capitalg Lp sold 144,877 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $7,291,659.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,520.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,435.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,297.27. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,529.63. The firm has a market cap of $1,040.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

