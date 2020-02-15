Insider Selling: FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) CEO Sells $8,652,039.22 in Stock

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,294,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pierre R. Brondeau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of FMC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $30,828,526.56.

FMC stock opened at $105.47 on Friday. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $70.62 and a 52 week high of $108.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in FMC by 130.8% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SpareBank 1 Markets AS increased their price target on shares of FMC from to in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

