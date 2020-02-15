Michael J. Schall Sells 13,068 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Stock

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,180,453.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,651,122.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ESS opened at $324.17 on Friday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $271.58 and a 12-month high of $334.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,241.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.