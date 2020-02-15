Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Major Shareholder Buys $1,005,721.00 in Stock

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 167,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,721.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
DUOT opened at $5.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. Duos Technologies Group Inc has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $14.28.
About Duos Technologies Group
