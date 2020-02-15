Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Major Shareholder Buys $1,005,721.00 in Stock

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 167,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,721.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

DUOT opened at $5.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. Duos Technologies Group Inc has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $14.28.

Get Duos Technologies Group alerts:

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.