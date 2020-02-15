Mark D. Mclaughlin Sells 19,050 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total transaction of $4,744,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PANW opened at $247.25 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $192.17 and a 52 week high of $260.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.59.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $264.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. First Analysis downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,158,096,000 after purchasing an additional 230,170 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 268.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

