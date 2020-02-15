Mark D. Mclaughlin Sells 19,050 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Stock

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total transaction of $4,744,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PANW opened at $247.25 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $192.17 and a 52 week high of $260.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.59.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $264.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. First Analysis downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,158,096,000 after purchasing an additional 230,170 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 268.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 156,133 Shares of WNS Limited
Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 156,133 Shares of WNS Limited
Mdu Resources Group Inc Stock Position Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC
Mdu Resources Group Inc Stock Position Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC
Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,328,749 Shares of Comcast Co.
Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,328,749 Shares of Comcast Co.
Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 159,530 Shares of Mastercard Inc
Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 159,530 Shares of Mastercard Inc
Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Bruker Co.
Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Bruker Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report