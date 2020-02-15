Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,320,650.00 in Stock

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.57 per share, with a total value of $2,320,650.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Istar Inc. purchased 45,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,237,400.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Istar Inc. acquired 45,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,160,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Istar Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.87 per share, with a total value of $703,050.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.52 per share, with a total value of $682,800.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.56 per share, with a total value of $668,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.95 per share, for a total transaction of $659,250.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Istar Inc. purchased 14,900 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.51 per share, for a total transaction of $633,399.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $622,500.00.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. Safehold Inc has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $56.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $29.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.56 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Safehold by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Safehold by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 568,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 71,109 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Safehold by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

