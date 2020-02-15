William J. Lansing Sells 24,298 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.06, for a total transaction of $10,158,021.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,697,287.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:FICO opened at $424.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.07 and a beta of 1.16. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $426.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $402.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 76.72%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 268,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,633,000 after purchasing an additional 167,957 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,915,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 218,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after buying an additional 83,592 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 203,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,131,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 181,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,117,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

