Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) EVP Robert Falzon Sells 39,748 Shares

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,235,590.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $94.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.12 and a 200-day moving average of $90.61. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 53.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 236.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

