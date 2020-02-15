Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Sells 93,750 Shares

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $2,822,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,401.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.24 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $32.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the third quarter worth $28,732,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,777,000 after purchasing an additional 525,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,326,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,974,000 after purchasing an additional 388,532 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,137,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,035,000 after purchasing an additional 185,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 509,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IRDM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 156,133 Shares of WNS Limited
Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 156,133 Shares of WNS Limited
Mdu Resources Group Inc Stock Position Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC
Mdu Resources Group Inc Stock Position Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC
Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,328,749 Shares of Comcast Co.
Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,328,749 Shares of Comcast Co.
Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 159,530 Shares of Mastercard Inc
Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 159,530 Shares of Mastercard Inc
Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Bruker Co.
Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Bruker Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report