Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Sells 93,750 Shares

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $2,822,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,401.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.24 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $32.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the third quarter worth $28,732,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,777,000 after purchasing an additional 525,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,326,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,974,000 after purchasing an additional 388,532 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,137,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,035,000 after purchasing an additional 185,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 509,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IRDM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

