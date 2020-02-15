Insider Selling: Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Sells 28,472 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2020

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,263,175.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 8th, Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $3,169,503.04.
  • On Monday, December 9th, Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $3,261,752.32.

SGEN stock opened at $118.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.48 and a beta of 2.00. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.59.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGEN. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 215.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

