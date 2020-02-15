Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $159.32 Million Stock Holdings in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,510,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,983 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enel Americas were worth $159,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Enel Americas by 16.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 22,475 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Enel Americas by 32.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 306,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 75,320 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enel Americas by 312.2% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 137,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 104,410 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Enel Americas by 9.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Enel Americas by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 30,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENIA opened at $9.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. Enel Americas SA has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $11.21. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Enel Americas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

About Enel Americas

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

