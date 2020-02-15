Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 247,490 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,775,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,490 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 0.7% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of U.S. Bancorp worth $164,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,268 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after buying an additional 1,161,260 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,388,000 after buying an additional 549,402 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,435,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,592,000 after buying an additional 330,313 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB opened at $55.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Leslie V. Godridge sold 26,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,540,521.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,350.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,248 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.