Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $167.41 Million Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 202.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,666,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453,895 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial accounts for 0.8% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $167,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 86.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 104,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLF. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.18.

Shares of SLF opened at $50.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $35.49 and a 52 week high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 44.53%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.