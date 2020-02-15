Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 22,349 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,349 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 0.8% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Intuit worth $172,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 2,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total value of $23,956,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,456,229.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $304.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $304.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.61.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

