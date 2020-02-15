Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,246,208 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,979 shares during the quarter. Universal Health Services accounts for about 0.8% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $178,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at about $445,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 285,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,525,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Health Services news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UHS opened at $139.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $117.77 and a one year high of $157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

UHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

