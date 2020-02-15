Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 104,414 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,497,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,414 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises 0.9% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of BCE worth $208,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in BCE by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 45.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

NYSE BCE opened at $48.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.47. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. BCE’s payout ratio is 91.29%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.73.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.