PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,620,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,765 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.0% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $221,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP opened at $146.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $204.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.23 and its 200-day moving average is $136.19. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $147.15.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra raised their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.95.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.