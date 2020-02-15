Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 88,048 shares during the period. NetEase accounts for approximately 1.1% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of NetEase worth $248,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on NetEase from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.96.

NTES stock opened at $354.64 on Friday. NetEase Inc has a one year low of $209.01 and a one year high of $358.70. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.37.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $11.47. NetEase had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

