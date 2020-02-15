9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $184,000 Holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 129.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 448.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ISD opened at $15.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $15.77.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

