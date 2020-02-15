9258 Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,809 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,939,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $643,745,000 after buying an additional 735,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,224,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

Shares of DIS opened at $139.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.95 and a 200 day moving average of $139.51.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,928.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

