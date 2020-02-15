Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $308.77 Million Stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,764,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934,142 shares during the quarter. JD.Com comprises 1.4% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $308,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in JD.Com by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in JD.Com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in JD.Com by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522,138 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of JD.Com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.04.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $41.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.43 and a beta of 1.43. JD.Com Inc has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $42.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 10.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

