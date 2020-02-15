9258 Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX)

9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. State Street Corp increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,626,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,435 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,244,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $5,752,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,000. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $4.77 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $482.26 million, a P/E ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 2.47.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.19 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 12.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

