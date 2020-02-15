Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,952,999 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,449,691 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 1.5% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $334,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TD. ValuEngine upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.42.

Shares of TD opened at $56.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.42. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.5605 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.33%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

