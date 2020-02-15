9258 Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,425 Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 513,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 172,857 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 79,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 424.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 114,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 301.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 150,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.44. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.71 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

