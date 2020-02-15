9258 Wealth Management LLC Takes $122,000 Position in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)

9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. FCG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 45.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $152,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGTX stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.65. TG Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123,130.93% and a negative return on equity of 2,411.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TGTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

