9258 Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG)

9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inseego by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Inseego by 8.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Inseego by 9.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Inseego in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Inseego from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Inseego from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Inseego from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $8.19 on Friday. Inseego Corp has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.33 million, a PE ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

