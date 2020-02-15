9258 Wealth Management LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,990.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,640.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,994.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,965.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Raymond James cut Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price target (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,127.63.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.